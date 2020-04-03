Carol Byrum

Carol Denise Byrum
BELVIDERE - Carol Denise Byrum, 50, of 1340 Belvidere Road, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in her home.
Born in Pasquotank County on July 17, 1969, she was the daughter of Louise Chappell Byrum of Belvidere and the late Johnny Wayland Byrum, Jr. A homemaker, she grew up in the fellowship of Piney Woods Friends Meeting.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clarence Caleb, Sr. and Clara Hunter Chappell, and by her paternal grandparents, Johnny Wayland, Sr. and Rubelle Winslow Byrum.
Surviving along with her mother are her extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Jeremy Pugh. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City. The family recognizes the restrictions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic and understands family and friends using their care and judgment concerning attendance.
