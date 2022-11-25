Carol Denise Jeffers departed her life at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on November 14, 2022 at the age of 60. Life Celebration Services will take place Saturday November 26, 2022 at 1 pm Samuel Chapel Baptist Church. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5 pm until 7 pm. She was born to Wilbert Shannon(Paula) and the late Joyce and John Feaster. Carol was an associate at Walmart in Elizabeth City. She was known to have an infection smile and laughter. She leaves to cherish her memories her hus- band, Hubert Earl Jeffers Sr, of Elizabeth city, two daughters Carlita Jeffers,Misheen Jeffers, one son Hubert Jeffers jr, three grandchildren Tavien Miles, Zy’Rielle Williams, Nariyah Winborn, one great grandchild Ny’Aira Miles, two brothers Michael Feaster, Kevin Felton, four aunts, six uncles and a host of God, children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carol will be truly missed.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.