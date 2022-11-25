...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected..
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Carol Denise Jeffers departed her life at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on November 14, 2022 at the age of 60. Life Celebration Services will take place Saturday November 26, 2022 at 1 pm Samuel Chapel Baptist Church. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5 pm until 7 pm. She was born to Wilbert Shannon(Paula) and the late Joyce and John Feaster. Carol was an associate at Walmart in Elizabeth City. She was known to have an infection smile and laughter. She leaves to cherish her memories her hus- band, Hubert Earl Jeffers Sr, of Elizabeth city, two daughters Carlita Jeffers,Misheen Jeffers, one son Hubert Jeffers jr, three grandchildren Tavien Miles, Zy’Rielle Williams, Nariyah Winborn, one great grandchild Ny’Aira Miles, two brothers Michael Feaster, Kevin Felton, four aunts, six uncles and a host of God, children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carol will be truly missed.
