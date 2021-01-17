Carol J. Bean

Carol Ann Jacobus Bean, 78, of 219 Country Club Drive, died peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital. Mrs. Bean was born in New Jersey on June 24, 1942, and was the only child of the late Arthur E. and Estelle Connors Jacobus. Her career was spent with Bell Laboratories as it later changed to ATT, and Lucent Technologies, working in Human Resources and retiring as an Office Systems Coordinator. Leaving New Jersey, she and her husband followed the water and moved to Edenton some 20 years ago. Here she met and made many friends and found enjoyment with the Perquimans Quilters Club, where she loved making quilts for wounded military veterans, and her meetings and discussing her latest reads with her Ladies Book Club. Sewing, reading, and spending time with her family made any day perfect. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Henry Sumner Bean; her daughter, Jennifer Bean Harper and husband, Ike, and their sons, Ryan and Jack. A gathering for friends to pay their respects will be held Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. The family will be available to visit during this time. Masks should be worn and social distancing measures will be followed. Mrs. Bean will be taken to Downingtown, PA for funeral services and burial later in the week. Those arrangements will be under the direction of the James Terry Funeral Home, (Ph. 610-269-6567). For those wishing to send floral tributes, please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com for service schedules and delivery information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
