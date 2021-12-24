Carol Calloway Jones

ELIZABETH CITY - Dr. Carol Calloway Jones, Professor Emeritus of Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, North Carolina entered eternal rest on Monday, December 20, 2021 at her residence. She was the only child of the late Milton Calloway and the late Katherine Mapp Calloway and the wife of the late Dr. Clifford Bell Jones, Jr.

Celebration of Life Services will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:00 noon at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, Eulogist. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A public walk-through viewing will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.

Dr. Jones leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Dr. Clifford Bell Jones, III and Milton Calloway Jones, and a granddaughter, Christina T. Jones.

Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home.

