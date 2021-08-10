After a courageous and hard fought battle, we sadly announce the passing of Carol Kramer Southward, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Born December 5, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Harry Grant Kramer, Jr., and the late Mary Ann Kramer and was the widow of Ronald Wilton Southward. She worked in the banking industry as a collection agent in Richmond, VA. Left to cherish her memory are stepdaughter, Judith Southward Lannon (Mike) of Aurora, NC; stepsons, Ronald Wilton Southward, Jr. (Cathy) of Kansas, and Douglas Martin Southward (Shelly) of Oregon; a granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Louise Kramer of Durham; and brothers, Samuel Rollinson Kramer (Jill) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Charles Allen Kramer (Daisy) of Chapel Hill, NC. She is also survived by several much-loved nieces and nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews; several cousins “The Grands”, and a host of wonderful friends, some of whom she held treasured lifelong friendships. The family is forever grateful to Sharon Swain Long, Albemarle Hospice and her caregivers, Pam, Sharon, Rita and Doreen who made it possible for Carol to remain at home. A spreading of the cremains service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 207 NC Highway 343 South, Camden, NC 27921 the Rev. Christopher Walk officiating. There will be a visitation, Friday, August 13, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Southward family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. ?
