Carol Vance Aydlett Morse passed peacefully, May 18, 2023, after a valiant battle with Cancer. Carol was born on June 25, 1959; the paternal granddaughter of John N. and Allie Hampton Aydlett and the maternal granddaughter of Robert Cecil and Violet Duncan Swain, Sr. both longtime families of Currituck County. Carol was raised on Narrow Shore Road in Aydlett by her father, Oswald Vance Aydlett, Sr. and her mother, Edna Inez Swain Aydlett and enjoyed a life of all that comes with growing up on the Currituck Sound. Carol had many loves and many talents. She was an expert in the arts of net mending and crochet; she loved to sew. Her gardening skills were obvious in the many beautiful plants in and around her home. She loved music and dancing and had a beautiful soprano voice. Carol, and her two sisters, sang in many area churches when they were youngsters. We will forever miss answering the phone on our birthdays to hear Carol sing, "Happy Birthday to You" in a true Marylin Monroe style...a perfect imitation, every birthday! Carol was a great baker and her family was always eager to see her cinnamon rolls at holiday gatherings. She worked in the food service industry at Oceana in Virginia Beach, VA; the North Carolina school system's cafeterias in Currituck; and also at a local hunting lodge at Piney Island. Carol met and married the love of her life, Norman Morse, Jr., and together, with their pup Sir Duke, spent many happy days gardening, being out on the water, or just "piddling" as she was known to say. Carol was witty, gregarious, outspoken, and feisty. She was a tiny little gal with a big heart and fierce spirit; that spirit will be greatly missed. Carol was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, and many beloved aunts and uncles. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman and her faithful walking companion, "Sir Duke." Carol is survived by her brother Oswald Vance Aydlett, Jr. (Kathy); her sister, Marguerite Kay Aydlett Green (Kenneth); and her sister, Melissa Aydlett Venham (Robert). Also surviving are special cousins, Cathy Gay Lopez and Allie Grandy; along with her buddy and father-in-law, "Dad," Norman Morse, Sr. She also has many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to express thanks to the staff and residents of Currituck House Assisted Living, for their care and attentiveness. Also, special thanks are extended to Gentiva Hospice Care for their medical ministry, particularly Amber and Mary. The family is honoring Carol's preference for the simplicity of cremation. Plans for a private family memorial gathering are pending at this time. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
