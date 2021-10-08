Carol Willsey passed away on February 11, 2020 surrounded by family and soothed by her favorite Sinatra numbers on Alexa. She was born in Philadelphia on July 28, 1932 to Mary C. and Richard M. Kernan. She moved with her family to Chicago in 1941 where she resided until 1956. She attended high school and nurses training, becoming a registered nurse in 1953. Several years after moving to New Jersey, she met and married the love of her life, Francis Willsey, a medical engineer. They both retired from the Medical Center of Orange, New Jersey. After moving to Sag Harbor, NY, they bought and operated a hardware store. In the 80’s they sold the business and moved to North Carolina, where they lived happily for over 30 years. Both were very involved in church and community affairs, and developed a large circle of friends. After the death of her husband, Carol moved to Florida to live with her sister. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Francis; a sister, Bernadette Powers; and a brother, Richard Kernan, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Ellen, and numerous nieces and nephews of several generations of the Powers and Kernan families. A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:15p.m. followed by burial in the garden cemetery. A reception will follow in the social hall.
