Carole Medford

HERTFORD - Carole Lee Bottenus Medford, 80, of Hertford, NC, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 in ECU Health Medical Center, Greenville.
Mrs. Medford was born in Queens, NY on February 20, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Alfred Raymond and Alice Edna Hanson Bottenus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Arden "Dick" Medford.
Retired as a manager from Verizon, she had been employed with the company for a total of 35 years through its transitions of ownership. Upon her move to Hertford and Albemarle Plantation, she worked as a real estate agent with Main Street Realty and later United Country, and was very active in the community. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Surviving is her son, Richard Esposito (wife, Debbie) of Plymouth, NH; a granddaughter, Amy Salat (husband, Phillip) of West Allis, WI; two sisters, Donna Proctor of Hicksville, NY and Lisa Casabona (husband, Michael) of Levittown, NY; two nieces, Sharon Schultheiss and Christine Capobianco; and her beloved puppy, Luv. Also surviving are Dick's two children, grandchildren and their families; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and will be conducted by The Rev. Robert Beauchamp. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, February 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and again in the parish hall of the church following the services on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 125, Hertford, NC 27944, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
