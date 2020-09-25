Carolyn Autery

Carolyn F. Autery
SOUTH MILLS - Carolyn F. Autery, age 76, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Norfolk County, VA on May 14, 1944 to the late Charles Nicholas Horton and Ruth Elizabeth McDonald Horton, she was the beloved wife of Donald Autery. Carolyn enjoyed, and was very good at crafting and bowling. She even participated in the Senior Olympics in bowling! Fishing and camping, traveling, completing puzzles and dolphins were dear to her heart. Her gardening was something that brought her great pleasure, especially her roses. Carolyn participated in native American pow-wows, dancing and creating her own regalia. She loved her animals and her family and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband of twenty-one years, she is survived by a daughter, Marie Sullivan (Charlie) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, J. R. Smith (Sandy) of Portsmouth, VA; two sisters, Naomi King (Ernest) of Seagrove, NC and Cecilia Verdercame of Chesapeake, VA; four grandchildren; three great- grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Autery family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .