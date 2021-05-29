Carolyn Francis Bagby Wheatley, age 78, of Grandy, NC died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Washington, DC to the late Lowell Abner Bagby and Margie Francis Persinger Higginbotham, and was the widow of Ronald Ray Wheatley whom she was married to for fifty years. She is survived by two daughters, Melinda Kim McIntosh (Bob) of Grandy, NC and Deborah Lynn Bateman (Tim) of Shawboro, NC; two sons, David Fronius of Grandy, NC and George Fronius of Hudson, NC; three sisters, Mary Perry of VA, Linda Tuttle of VA, and Charlene Simmons of CO; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sisters, Sharon Bagby and Elizabeth Daughety; and two brothers, Jimmy Wood and Lowell Bagby, Jr. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021at Colonial Grove Memorial Park Cemetery, 3445 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness, Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wheatley family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of or send flowers to the family, please visit https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/.