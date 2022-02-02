ELIZABETH CITY - Carolyn Roughton Evans, 89, of Hopkins Dr., Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, January 31, 2022, in the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Evans was born in Elizabeth City on August 1, 1932, to the late Eunice Theron and Betty Gregory Roughton. She was retired from the Sprint-Carolina Telephone Company as business office supervisor, but prior to becoming a supervisor, she was a switchboard operator that when you picked up the phone to make a call, the operator would say "number please". She was a lifetime member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, a former member of the Albemarle Hospital Auxiliary and a 1951 graduate of the Elizabeth City High School.
Mrs. Evans is survived by her husband of 66 years, K. Morgan Evans, of the home, a son, Gregory Morgan Evans and wife, Belynda, of Raleigh, NC; a brother, Wilson L. Roughton of Elizabeth City, NC; two grandchildren, Gregory Morgan Evans II and wife, Katrina, of Kernersville, NC and Thomas Edward Evans of Raleigh, NC; one great grandson, Gregory Morgan Evans III of Kernersville, NC; and a very special caregiver, Alice Sayers of Virginia Beach, VA.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Twiford Memorial Chapel, Church Street, by Rev. Ron Parr. A private family burial will be in the Old Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . The family will receive friends and family in the lobby of the funeral home Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until funeral time. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Evans family. To plant a tree or send flowers, please go to www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers . Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.TwifordFH.com/Carolyn-Evans .
