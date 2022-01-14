Carolyn Foreman

Carolyn Jean Foreman
ELIZABETH CITY - Carolyn Jean Foreman, 70 departed from this earthly life on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Carolyn Jean leaves to cherish her memories; son, David Leon Foreman; daughter, Carla Foreman; a special nephew that was like a son Timothy (Deneen) Jackson all of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, John (Amecia) Foreman, Percy Foreman (Dorothy) all of Hertford N.C; two sisters in-law, Katherine Foreman of Washington D.C and Addie White of Hertford N.C.; Grandchildren: Dakwon Foreman, Daisha Foreman, David Foreman, Jeremiah Williams, Isaiah Measmer, Antonio Measmer, Tremar Measmer; bonus grandchildren, NaShauna (Samuel) Stallings and Naquan Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends all of who she loved dearly.
