Carolyn Johnson

ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Carolyn T. Johnson of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away on February 1, 2022 quietly at home. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Josephus and Betty Terry, Sr. of Chesapeake, VA.
Mrs. Johnson has left behind to celebrate her life, her husband, Joseph Johnson of Elizabeth City, NC; daughter, Michele Jewell and spouse James of Gerrardstown, WV; son, David Austin and spouse Stephanie of Chesapeake, VA; daughter, Shannan Peele and spouse William of Moyock, NC; son, Kenneth Austin and spouse Tracey of Hinesville, GA; son, Michael Austin and spouse Sonya of Moyock, NC; brothers, Josephus Terry, Jr. and Thomas Terry; sister, Sandra Lister of Chesapeake, VA; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great -grandchildren due this year! Mrs. Johnson had a zest for life ~ she loved her family and friends, fishing, gardening, crafts, and cookouts!
The family will have a private gathering at a later date. For those who wish to pay their respects, the family is requesting to honor her name through charity by making a memorial donation to the American Heart Association, Cancer Research Foundation, or a local Veterans Organization.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Johnson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
