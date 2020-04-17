Carolyn Layden

Carolyn C. Layden
TYNER - Carolyn Chappell Layden, 77, of 401 County Line Road, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in her home where she was cared for by her family.
Mrs. Layden was born in Perquimans County on March 21, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Romes and Reba Mae Ward Chappell. A homemaker, she had worked at Chappell's Slaughter House, and later in the meat department at Boswell's Market (now Goody's) at Crossroads. A faithful member of Center Hill Baptist Church, she had served as Secretary of the Sunday School Department, in the Adult Choir, and in the Essie Chandler Circle of the W.M.U.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Thomas "Shorty" Layden, Sr.; sisters, Daisy Hayter, Lillian Churn, and Laverne Harrell; and by her brother, Romes Elvin Chappell.
Surviving are her daughter, Debbie L. Whitehurst and husband, Greg; her son, Millard T. Layden, Jr.; three sisters, Betty Jane Harrell, Janice Hollowell, and Mary Lee Barclift; three granddaughters, Haley Perkins and husband, Matt, Olivia Bass and husband, Michael, and Kayla Layden; and three great-grandchildren, Karsyn and Maelyn Perkins and Brayden Bass.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Chappell Family Cemetery on Hunter's Fork Road, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Russell Blanchard. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Recognizing that restrictions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic have caused some to limit going out in public, the family will hold a service to Celebrate her Life at a later time so that everyone may gather and share memories.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Tyner, NC 27980.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.