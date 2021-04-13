Carolyn M. Owen, 98, of Hertford, NC, passed away peacefully at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton, NC on April 10, 2021.She was born on February 20, 1923 in Lumberton, NC to the late John M. and Jane F. McCaskill. She grew up in Durham, NC and was a 1940 graduate of Durham High School and attended Meredith College. Retiring in 1988 from Duke University Eye Center, she made the most of her retirement years with friends and family. In 2000, she moved to Bethel Community in Hertford. Her many enjoyments included time spent with family and friends, working crossword puzzles done in ink, and anything Carolina Blue, being a die-hard Tar Heel fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Philip M. Owen and her brother John M. McCaskill. Surviving are her daughter, Diane O. Morris of the home; grandchildren James P. Morris (Liz) of Clayton, NC, Kelly D. Pankey (James) of Crossville, TN; and five great-grandchildren, Kyle Morris, Lauren, Caleb, and Leah Morris-Pankey of Crossville and Emma Morris of Clayton. In accordance with her wishes no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her favorite charities: Crossnore School and Children’s Home, P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249, (1-828-734-4305) or online at www.Crossnore .org; St Jude's Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105, (1 800 -822-6344), or online at www.stjude.org/donate ; or to one’s favorite charity. The family would like to thank the staff of ICU at Vidant Chowan Hospital. Their caring and compassion for mom during her last days is so much appreciated. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.