Carolyn McKecuen, age 77, of Elizabeth City passed away on Nov. 2, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Carolyn was born on December 26, 1944 in Forsyth County to the late Harry and Kathleen Gore. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George McKecuen. One son, Brent McKecuen (wife Beverly), and two grandsons, Nathan and Carson McKecuen. She is also survived by her three brothers, Mike Gore (wife Mary) of Wilmington, Tony and Chris Gore of Raleigh. She is predeceased by her son George McKecuen. Carolyn was a driven-to-succeed person in everything she did from taking a local cooperative (Watermark) to become a national marketing venture and training center. Among her various awards were the NC Distinguished Women’s Award, the First MS Foundation’s Economic Justice Award, the highly coveted MacArthur Fellow (so-called “genius” award), and a Presidential Award from President Clinton. ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS ran segments about her on their highly news programs. The US State Dept. and US AID sent persons from overseas countries such as Mexico, Nepal, Ghana, Ireland, Zambia, and Russia for her to train them in international marketing. She also worked with training groups in over 40 states. Carolyn was a delegate to the Women’s World Congress in 1984 which picked Watermark to have the honor to be the only organization in the world to represent economic justice in the theme for the conference. In addition to her work, she was a devoted friend, wife, mother, and grandmother (Nana). Carolyn is known nationally for sharing her knowledge with others and working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for the powerless through economic justice and legislative processes. Always looking to the future, she led the Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Foundation and implementing its goals of aiding youth to create better lives for themselves and their communities. Yearly, over 25,000,000 youth participate in the Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to the George McKecuen Scholarship Fund at the College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, P.O. Box 2327, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The service will be live streamed at https://www.twifordfh.com/carolyn-mckecuen/. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the McKecuen family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
