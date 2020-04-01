Carolyn Meekins Perry

Carolyn Marie Meekins Perry
ELIZABETH CITY - Carolyn Marie Meekins Perry, second child of Madison Monroe Meekins and Marie Everton Meekins, was born on October 20, 1926 in Elizabeth City, NC. On March 30, 2020, she departed this world for a better place, to a Room especially prepared for her in her Father's house (John 14:1-4). She lived most of her life in Elizabeth City, except for the years between 2013 - 2019 when she resided in Randolph County enjoying senior retirement living at Clapp's Mountain Top in Asheboro, and since April 2019 in Dare County, at Peak Resources.
Carolyn graduated from Elizabeth City High School where she played guard for the varsity basketball team and whom she represented at Girl's State in 1943. Soon after graduating from high school in 1944, she began raising her family of seven children. She was a lifelong member of City Road United Methodist Church where she taught Children's Sunday School and where she served as Building Fund Treasurer for decades. She was a member of the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association as well as a patron/volunteer of the Museum of the Albemarle. She worked at College of the Albemarle, Pasquotank County Dept of Social Services, and the Child Support Enforcement Office from where she retired as the Supervisor in 1990.
Carolyn loved her Lord, her church, her family, her friends, and her community. She loved to take walks from her home on Colonial Avenue down to the waterfront in Elizabeth City admiring the historic homes and buildings along the way. She loved music, traveling around the United States, and spending time with family and friends. She was always up for a game - of Kings Corners, Bingo, and especially Bridge. Her family is confident that there is a seat at a Bridge table in Heaven with her name on it!!
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, older sister Myra Meekins Pendleton, brothers Madison, Joe, and Don Meekins and her oldest daughter, Carolyn Victoria Perry. She leaves behind six children: daughters Jennean Perry of Currituck, Gay Perry of Greensboro, Mitzi Cartwright (Mike) of Asheboro and sons Jimmy Perry (Melissa) of Kill Devil Hills, Andy Perry (Iris) of Elizabeth City, and Michael Perry of Kernersville. Carolyn was blessed with 9 grandchildren - Michelle Riddick Hammond (Dean), Jeff Riddick, Angie Smith Matsey (Chris), Jennifer Perry Duman (Tony), Justin Perry, Kelsea and Tristan Perry, and Caleb and Ethan Cartwright; 2 step-grandchildren Sara Stallings Stotler (Derek) and Matthew Stallings; as well as 5 great-grandchildren - Kaylee, Brent, and Paige Hammond, and Natalie and Lennox Duman. She is survived by sisters Joyce Rego of Elizabeth City and Peggy Baum (Glenn) of Clayton, NC, and by a brother William (Bill) Meekins of Virginia Beach, VA. Additionally, Carolyn dearly loved and was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Clapp's Mountain Top Living, Universal Health Care in Ramseur, Peak Resources in Nags Head, and Dare Home Health and Hospice for the love and care they provided to Carolyn.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later, safer time for gathering together to share love and memories of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.