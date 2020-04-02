Carolyn Scott Sawyer

Carolyn Lee Scott Sawyer

ROCKY MOUNT - Carolyn Lee Scott Sawyer, age 77, passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her husband of fifty-seven years, Dennis Robert Sawyer; daughters, Terri Edwards, Gail Sawyer, and Lori Joyner (Allen); grandchildren, Davis Edwards, John Sawyer, Brittany Joyner, Josh Joyner (Elizabeth); and great-granddaughter, Emory. Carolyn was a fifty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star - Elizabeth City Chapter #44.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.

Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.