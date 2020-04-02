Carolyn Scott Sawyer

Carolyn Lee Scott Sawyer
ROCKY MOUNT - Carolyn Lee Scott Sawyer, age 77, passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her husband of fifty-seven years, Dennis Robert Sawyer; daughters, Terri Edwards, Gail Sawyer, and Lori Joyner (Allen); grandchildren, Davis Edwards, John Sawyer, Brittany Joyner, Josh Joyner (Elizabeth); and great-granddaughter, Emory. Carolyn was a fifty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star - Elizabeth City Chapter #44.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com.