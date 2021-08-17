Carrie L. Foltz passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2021 and went to be with her Lord at the age of 85 years. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband of 13 years, John H. Foltz; son, Edward Carnahan of Colington Island, NC; and grandson Justin Urban, Sr. of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania. She is survived by daughters, Deana (John) Weinfurther of Pennsylvania, Sandra (Frank) Ammon of Pennsylvania, Sally Wagner of Currituck County, NC; son, James (Deborah) Carnahan of Pennsylvania. Beloved “Granny” to family, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren are included in her loving family legacy. Carrie was born on October 28th, 1935 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. A devoted mother, she was selfless for the welfare and sake of her children and grandchildren. She valued love and family above worldly things and was most happy when enjoying the company of family and friends. Content with the simple things of life, her most valued treasures were the memories and experiences of life and family. Her family, too, cherishes every memory of our time with her. Carrie relocated to the Outer Banks in 2000 to care for her son, Edward, and quickly fell in love with the region and the people. A member of the First Flight Lions Club, Carrie enjoyed the community service and the friendly comradery of the organization. It was through her involvement with the Lions Club that Carrie met her husband, and soul mate, John. Their 13 years together has been one of devotion, love, and laughter that included travel as well as simply enjoying the beauty of their surroundings from the front porch. Inseparable, John and Carrie, were rarely apart for more than a few hours. It is a bitter-sweet ending to their love story, here on earth, that Carrie joins her husband and walks on to eternity, with him, following his passing May 15, 2021. A memorial service is being planned for future date. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.