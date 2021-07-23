Carrie L. Spence

Our beloved, Mother Car rie L. Spence, (100) of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on July 19, 2021. Life Celebration Ser- vices will take place on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Memo- rial Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at Memorial Mis- sionary Baptist Church on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She was a loving mother and grand-mother. She was one of the founders of Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. She was the wife of the late Melvin Spence Sr. She is preceded in death by 3 sons; Melvin Spence Jr, Curtis Spence, Wayne Spence, James Spence (Deloris). She leaves to cherish her memories; four sons Roanld Spence Sr. (Sheila), Calvin Spence (Charlotte), Tony Spence (Barnadett) Melvin Spence Sr (Mary); 4 daughters Audrey Blount (Elbert), Ruby Jones (Earnest deceased), Barbara Sessons (John Sr), Betty Jones (Raymond Sr), 24 grandchildren 106 great grandchildren and a house of great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews cousins and friends. Stallings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement

