Catherine A. Witchey

Catherine Ann Clubb Witchey, age 79, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at her home. Born in Washington, DC on September 21, 1942 to the late John Clubb and Edna Margaret Donaldson Clubb, she was the widow of James Gilbert Witchey. A dedicated military wife, she was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Marie Witchey and Tari Lynn Grier; two sons, James “Beau” Witchey (Denise) and Rodger Witchey (Wendy); a brother, Lawrence David McIntire; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and five great great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23454. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Witchey family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
