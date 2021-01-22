Mrs. Catherine Ann Billups Lee, daughter of the late Rev. Llewellyn and Catherine Perry Billups, entered eternal rest on January 12, 2021 at the Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Virginia. Celebration of Life Services will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina (services will be live-streamed). A public walk-through viewing will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Mask are required for all services. Mrs. Lee leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband: Barry Lee of the home; two sisters, Doris Foreman of Newport News, Virginia and Letitia Billups of Greenville, North Carolina; one brother, Nelson (Glenda)Billups of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Lee family.
