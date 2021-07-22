Our beloved, Catherine Simpson, 67 departed from this earthly life on July 13, 2021. Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Weeping Mary COCDOC, Moyock, NC Elder Marcus Etheridge eulogist. Interment will follow in the Seymore Family Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the Stallings Funeral Home on Friday July 23,2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Catherine was the daughter of the late Ulysses and Classie Bailey. She joined Weeping Mary Desciple Church at a early age.She served her church faithful until her illness.She was joined in matrimo- ny to the late Dewey Simpson. She is preceded in death by one child Keisha Simpson one sister Alice Smith three brothers Willie Bailey, William Bailey and Edmond Bailey one sister in law Geraldine Chesson two brothers in laws George Raymond and Frank Simpson. She leaves to cherish her memories three sisters Lillie Mae Hoffler of Elizabeth City NC, Ade line Tolson of Barco NC, Ada Bailey of Elizabeth City NC. One brother Larry Bailey of York PA four sisters in laws Freddie Moore of Oscala Fla, Brenda Simpson, Marion Bailey, Janie Simpson all of York Pa. five brothers in laws Lawrence Simpson of NY, Larry Simpson, Barry Simpson, Major Simpson and Terry Simpson all of Currituck NC and a host of nieces and nephews cousins and friends.
