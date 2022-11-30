CDR Cloyd Joseph Parker

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Commander Cloyd Joseph Parker, loving husband and father, passed away at age 85 in Chesapeake Regional Hospital at 7:25 pm. Cloyd was born in Corsicana, TX, on December 27, 1936, to Captain Clarabel Williams Parker. Cloyd attended New Life Assembly of God in Elizabeth City, NC, and was a member of the First Assembly of God in Baxley, GA. Cloyd led a very interesting life and made an impression on everyone he met. He had a very strong work ethic. Raised by a single mother, he wanted to help contribute to the family income. His first job was when he was eight years old, delivering papers on his bicycle at 4 am. As a “lad,” he worked after school at numerous small jobs. Cloyd loved his mother and would do anything to help her out! During the summers, he would help his grandfather in his optometrist's office and later assisted a mortician at a local funeral home. After graduating high school, he was hired on an oil rig in Texas. He entered the Navy as an E-1 in 1956 and retired as a Commander on September 1, 1984. He was what the military community calls a Mustang. His many duty stations included boot camp and corpsman school in San Diego, CA (1956), Corpus Christi, TX (1956-1958), Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (1958-1960), Camp Lejeune, NC (1960-1961), Washington, DC (1961-1966), the USS Lexington homeported in Pensacola, FL (1966-1968), and various schools in San Diego and Coronado, CA where he received his commission as a Naval Officer (1968). He also served in Key West, FL (1968-1970), the USS Saratoga homeported in Mayport, FL (1970-1972), Beaufort, SC (1972-1976), Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (1979-1982), and Beaufort, SC where he retired in the summer of 1984. Throughout all his duty stations and the many positions, he held, from hospital corpsman to hospital administrator, he always said, “It was a privilege to serve his country.” Not one for sitting around; his next adventure would be farming. Cloyd raised cattle, grew hay, and maintained a pecan grove. Between building three houses and flipping a few, he gained much knowledge in carpentry. He was proud of being able to take the dimensions of a house or room and give you the exact number of everything you would need down to the last nail! Cloyd was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Helen Jeannette Hutto, mother, Captain Clarabel Williams Parker, and his son-in-law, Harry Raymond Drake. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Kotzian; his two children, Cynthia Drake of Elizabeth City, NC, Garrett Parker of Hebron, NE; two stepsons whom he considered his own, Danny Kotzian of Oxford, NC, Randy Kotzian and wife Sarah of Dunn, NC, eight grandchildren Harry, Michael, Lucinda, Michaela, Brady, Colby, Clarabel, and Eliott as well as nine great-grandchildren, Brittany, DJ, Laura, Trent, Tessa, Marissa, Mikey, Anthony, and Benjamin. Cloyd was raised as an only child, but when he married Helen Jeannette, he gained brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held on December 17, 2022, at 11 am, at First Assembly of God in Baxley, GA, 3397 Hatch Parkway, with Pastor Ronnie Rentz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Assembly of God in Baxley, GA. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Parker family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
