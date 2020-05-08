Cecil Roy Doyle, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Cecil Doyle entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 24, 2020.
Graveside Service will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The service will be aired live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will take place on Saturday from 2-4pm at the funeral home. Cecil is survived by seven siblings, Quindell, Yvonne, Linwood, Vergie, Wade, Dennis and Linda, one nephew, Brandon one niece, Melissa, one great niece, Raelyn and one great nephew, Victor, many cousins and friends.
