Cecil Edward Temple, 94, of Elizabeth City died at his home surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Pasquotank County on August 27, 1928 to the late Richard Edward Temple and Ada Turner Temple and was the husband to Shirley J. Temple. Cecil was owner of Temple Feed Service until his retirement. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of Berea Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 73 years, Cecil is survived by a daughter, Dr. Robin Lynn Temple and husband, Richard. He is predeceased by a sister, Merle Temple Davis; and his beloved grandson, David Edward Rindels. A funeral service will be held, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive visitors following the service in the lobby of the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to the American Heart Association, 128 South Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Temple family.
