Cecil Bray Styons, Sr.
GRANDY - Cecil Bray Styons, Sr, passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Citadel of Elizabeth City, NC. He is predeceased by his wife Grace and grandson, Cecil Bray Styons III and sister Mildred Styons Edwards. He is survived by Cecil Styons Jr. (Cathy), Jerry Rae Styons (Wanda), 3 grandchildren, Tony (Mary), Jason (Trina), Michelle Cordes (Andrew), 5 great grandchildren; Tyler, Victoria, Alexis, Andrew and Aiden; brothers, Melvin (Dorothy), Homer (Peggy), Wade (Brenda) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He served in the Army During WW II. Worked at the Pulp Mill in Plymouth and was an Elder at Zion's Chapel Church of Christ until he went to Roanoke Bible College in Elizabeth City which is now Mid Atlantic Christian College. As a student he held the following NC ministries: Sweet home of Bear Grass, Hamilton and Wenona Churches of Christ. After graduation form College in 1965, he ministered at Rising Sun, Aurora, Ind., White Mills, Kentucky, College Park and Winchester, VA; Powells Point Christian Church at Harbinger, NC. Following retirement, from the ministry he served as an Elder at Son Rise Church of Christ, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
Because of the Pandemic a graveside funeral service will be held, Saturday December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Zion's Chapel Church of Christ cemetery, Roper, NC. Dr. Melvin Styons and Dr. Homer Styons will officiate.
Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Styons family.