Cecilia Moncla

ELIZABETH CITY - Cecilia "Kay" Couvillon Moncla, age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023. Born in Marksville, LA on September 26th, 1940 to the late Leander "Jake" Roy Couvillon and Claire Barbin Couvillon, Kay was a resident of Elizabeth City, NC since 1972. Per her request a small family funeral was held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

