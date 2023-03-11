...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - Cecilia "Kay" Couvillon Moncla, age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023. Born in Marksville, LA on September 26th, 1940 to the late Leander "Jake" Roy Couvillon and Claire Barbin Couvillon, Kay was a resident of Elizabeth City, NC since 1972. Per her request a small family funeral was held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Alfred "Fred" Moncla; five children, Pete Moncla (Deborah) of Phoenix, AZ, Andy Moncla (Kathleen) of Greensboro, NC, Claire Hedley of Elizabeth City, NC, Paul Moncla (Kristie) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Sam Moncla (Alice) of Elizabeth City, NC along with a son-in-law, Dean Hedley of Elizabeth City, NC; seventeen grandchildren, Jill Moncla, James Moncla, Jacob Moncla (Jessie), Brady Moncla, Hailey Moncla, Emma Moncla, Cecilia Moncla, Joseph Hedley (Danielle), Susie Hedley, John Hedley, Nick Moncla (Kendall), Maddy Moncla, Chris Moncla, Marcus Moncla, Sam Moncla III, Max Moncla, and Sophie Moncla; five great-grandchildren, Chandler Huffman, Luna Moncla, Violet Mullins, Noah Hedley, and Blake Hedley; a sister, Mary C. Lubrano of Gramercy, LA; three sisters-in-law, Gloria M. Revere of Southern Pines, NC, Carmen M. Hiott of Raleigh, NC and Carol M. Campbell, of Moncla, LA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay dedicated her life to service, family, and God. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at Albemarle Hospital for decades. She was also a founding member of Church of the Redeemer in Camden, NC where she was a member of the choir. Kay's faith was the rock upon which her family was built. She loved spending time with her sprawling family, especially during the holidays where she would entertain dozens at her beautiful home. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed puzzles. Few knew that Kay had a notebook of names for whom she'd pray every morning. She was loving, clever, kind, and selfless and enriched the lives of all who knew her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amber and Delores at Community Home Care and Hospice.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Moncla family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
