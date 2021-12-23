Celeste Holt

Celeste Ann Haynes Holt
POPLAR BRANCH - Celeste Ann Haynes Holt, 62, of Poplar Branch, North Carolina, passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA of natural causes.
Celeste was born November 18, 1959, in Knoxville, TN, to the late Rev. John and Doris Haynes. She was retired from Tiny Tots Daycare, where she loved her children so much. She was a member of the Jarvisburg Church of Christ. Celeste loved spending time with her family having everyone around her dinner table, going to the ballpark with the grandchildren, working in her flower beds, and she was very active in her Church which she loved.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lee Williams; and a brother, Greg A. Haynes.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Holt, Grandy, NC; her daughter, Nicole McCarter (Chris) of Camden, NC; a son, Lee Holt (Tonya); five grandchildren that she dearly loved, Josh McCarter, Timothy (Deuce) Williams II, Asher and Grayson Holt; one granddaughter, Layla McCarter; two sisters, Cathy (Tony) Harbold and Michele (Reed) Welker, both of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, with Rev. Ron Lawrence officiating.
Flowers and memorials can be sent to the Holt residence at 113 Macedonia Church Rd. Poplar Branch, NC 27965.
