Celtic Ann Long Skinner, 77, of Hertford, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mrs. Skinner was born in Perquimans County on January 18, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Howard Edward and Edna Inez Stokely Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Skinner Chappell. Retired as a Front End Manager from Colonial Stores, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Raymond Carl Skinner, Jr.; a daughter, Celtic Renee Skinner Ziemba; a son-in-law, Roger Chappell; a brother, Milton Long (wife, Jonetta), all of Hertford; three grandchildren, Jennifer Matthews White, Matt Matthews, and Kaci Chappell; five great-grandchildren, Bishop and Lia Smith, Maddox and Roman Matthews, and Jalyn Goudy; her canine fur baby, Opie Skinner; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor Gene Boyce. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
