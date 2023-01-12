Charlan A. Owens, age 52, of Elizabeth City, NC went home to be with Jesus on December 22, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed peacefully with her sister, Kennie, by her side. Charlas was born in Portsmouth, VA to Dorothy and Travis Owens on August 7, 1970. She grew up in Camden County and graduated from Camden High School. After high school, Charlan went on to college and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor of Science degree in interior design in 1993. She attended graduate school at the University of Florida and graduated with a Master of Arts degree in urban and regional planning in 1999. Charlan was a district planner in the Division of Coastal Management for the northern area. She assisted communities in the preparation of land use plans under the state’s coastal program since 2004. Charlan was dedicated to her career as a district planner. She enjoyed helping local communities with their land use planning and overseeing grant monies for public access sites. Previously, she worked as a Development Services Planner in Savannah, Georgia and as a Chief Planner in the city of Ormond Beach, Florida. She was a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners since 2001. Charlan was an avid reader and crafter. She enjoyed many different types of crafting and had an expansive craft collection. She enjoyed the Outer Banks and vacationing to new places. She was a lifelong learner and was constantly learning new things. Charlan was a true friend to those that were lucky enough to know her. Charlan is survived by her mother, Dorothy Grimes Owens and sister, Michelle Owens, both of Camden, sister, Kennie Williams (Bill) of Elizabeth City, and best friend, Joy Sanderlin Davidson of Camden. As well as many other cousins, friends, and family members. Charlan was preceded in death by her father, Travis Owens, maternal grandparents, Charlie and Mildred Grimes and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Captola Owens. A memorial service, followed by a celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Geneva Baptist Church, 806 Highway 343, Camden, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlan’s name can be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Owens family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
