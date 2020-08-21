Charles Allen

Charles "Chuck" Frederick Allen
MOYOCK - Charles "Chuck" Frederick Allen, age 64, of Moyock, NC died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. Born in Akron, OH on February 6, 1956 to Charles and Carol Allen, he was the husband of Anna Allen. Chuck served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force. After his retirement, he worked for the TSA. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and loved the outdoors, spending as much time as possible hunting, fishing and boating.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter, Shannon Stephenson (Joshua) of CA; a son, Robert Allen (Saree) of Moyock, NC; a sister, Chalana Sarver (David) of CA; a brother, Curt Overholt (Connie ) of OH; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Cara Reeves.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Kevin Senn. Burial will be in Little Cemetery in Seminole, OK. The family will receive visitors at the home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Allen family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.