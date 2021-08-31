Charles Edward “Skip” Mahaffey, II of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Wilmington, NC on March 30, 1971 to Brenda Heath Mahaffey and the late Dr. Charles Edward Mahaffey, he was the husband of Jorraine Forge Mahaffey. Skip attended Albemarle Academy, then went on to attend the Fort Union Military Academy. Skip was active in Boy Scouts as a child and attained the honor of Eagle Scout. A major in Economics, he received his Bachelors Degree from East Carolina University. He was owner/operator of Mahaffey Enterprises, Inc., a trucking business, and was known by his handle, “Snoman”. He loved aviation, was a licensed pilot and owned his own plane. Skip was a member and Past Master of Eureka Lodge #317 in Elizabeth City and The Order of the Eastern Star. Skip loved camping and RVing and spending time with his family. A devout Christian man, he was a member of First Baptist Church where he was baptized and married. He had been attending Fountain of Life Church. A loving husband, father, and son he was a wonderful provider for his family. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Charles Edward “Tre” Mahaffey, III, Jasper Heath Mahaffey, and Shaye Elaraine Mahaffey; a sister, Molly Mahaffey Knowles and husband, Chris; two uncles, John William “Buddy” Mahaffey and Barbara Smith and C. D. “Danny” Heath and wife Gay; his mother-in-law, Joyce Foglesong and Milton Hunter; a sister-in-law, Paula Goodpaster; nieces, Raven Goodpaster and Ava Knowles; and a nephew, Charles Knowles. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 US-17, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with Pastor Hans Hess officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Masonic Rights conducted by Eureka Lodge # 317 AF & AM. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive visitors at all other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street is serving the Mahaffey family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.