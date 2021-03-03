Charles H. Hudson

Charles Hinton Hudson, 82, left this Earth to go to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Born on February 4, 1939, he was the son of the late Roy and Rowland Hudson and the faithful husband of Barbara Walker Hudson. Born in Pender County, NC, he spent much of his childhood years in Dunn and Williamston, NC. Later, his family moved to Moyock where he graduated from Moyock High School. After high school, Charles served in the US Army before marrying and settling in Sligo, his beloved home. He was a devoted member of Providence Baptist Church serving as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Youth Group supporter and member of the Baptist Men’s Group over the years. Charles retired from Sears, Roebuck & Company after over thirty years of service. Never one to sit still, he then worked at the Currituck Jail for five years before becoming a contract carrier for the Camden Post Office. He loved carrying the mail and serving the kind people and their pets along South 343 until he retired for the third time in 2018. Charles’ life was defined by service and devotion to others as well as a love of family, friends, his Church and his savior, Jesus Christ. His love for cooking “the way his mama taught him” and sharing stories from throughout his lifetime are memories that will be cherished by those who loved him. In addition to Barbara, his wife of 57 years, he was the loving father of Kimberley Hudson Jackson (Chuck) of Hertford, NC and Charles Walker Hudson (Julie) of Wingate, NC. His pride and joy were his four grandchildren: Charles Spencer Hudson, Walker Gray Hudson, Eleanor Grace “Ellie” Jackson and Seth Hudson Jackson. The family wishes to especially thank Maggie Dawson, NP at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians, for her compassionate and devoted care over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to Providence Baptist Church, 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973 or the Camp Cale Capital Campaign, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Providence Baptist Church in Shawboro, NC with the Rev. Patrick Moore officiating. The family will greet visitors after the service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hudson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
