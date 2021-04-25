Charles Jarvis

Charles Haywood Jarvis
ELIZABETH CITY - Charles Haywood Jarvis, 96, died April 20 after three years of declining health due to congestive heart failure.
Born April 9, 1925, in Tyrrell County, Charles spent most of his adult life as a resident of Elizabeth City. After serving during World War II as a radioman in the Navy, he came home and married his sweetheart, Margaret Jean. He owned and operated the Jarvis Grocery on Raleigh Street with his father. He then owned and operated the Whistling Pines Motel and Restaurant until retiring. He was a caregiver for his mother, a loving husband of 73 years, a devoted "Daddy" to his daughters and a very special "Gramps" to his granddaughters and great-grandsons.
In his early retirement years, he enjoyed fishing on the Pasquotank River and was extremely skilled at the art of fly fishing. An expert checker player, he played traditional checkers all his life and began playing internet checkers at the age of 80. He often commented that he would have never believed he would "play checkers on the computer, have a cell phone and use a credit card." He was happiest when he was with his family at his house, which jokingly, but truthfully, we called his "Paradise." Surviving are his wife, Margaret Jean Wright Jarvis; daughter Gay Jarvis Brothers and husband Carl of Raleigh; daughter Margaret (Meg) Jarvis Godfrey and husband Victor of Elizabeth City; granddaughter Lauren Brothers Reynolds and husband Cameron of Raleigh; granddaughter Caitlin Godfrey Wilson and husband Erik of Elizabeth City. "Gramps" to great-grandsons Grayson and Owen Reynolds whom he referred to as the "GO boys" from the initials of their first names.
We are most grateful to Dr. Kimberly Cerveny and the staff at Tarheel Internal Medicine for their concern and dedication in providing many years of medical care. We also wish to thank Community Hospice, and especially Tyler and Mary, for their care during these final months of his life. We were blessed to have the extraordinarily compassionate care of Maxine Capehart, Kathy Cole, Mona Farrow and Fenita Oates. Without them, Daddy's wish to remain at home would not have been possible. In accordance with his wishes, no service is planned. In lieu of contributions, spend time with someone special to you. Time is the most precious gift you can give or receive.
"And he bowed his head to Jesus
And he stood for Uncle Sam
And he only loved one woman
He was always proud of what he had
He said his greatest contribution
Is the ones you leave behind
Raised on the ways and gentle kindness
Of a small town Southern man
Finally death came callin'
For this small town Southern man
He said it's alright 'cause I see angels
And they got me by the hand
Don't you cry, and don't you worry
I'm blessed, and I know I am
'Cause God has a place in Heaven
For a small town Southern man"
(C)2007/songwriter Alan Jackson
