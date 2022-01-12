Charles Lacefield

Charles W. Lacefield
HERTFORD - Charles W. Lacefield passed away peacefully at his residence at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford on January 9, 2022, at the age of 81.
Charlie was born in Durham, NC to the late Alton and Viola Lacefield. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Irvington, NJ, where he grew up with his sisters Lorraine and Thelma Lea. He graduated from the University of Florida with a BS in chemistry and later received an MBA from Central Michigan University.
Charlie started his career at Dow Corning Corp. in Midland, MI, as a research chemist. In the lab, he was known for his steady hand, inquiring mind, and bad puns. It was there that he met his wife, Ruth. Charlie spent his entire 37-year career with Dow Corning, eventually moving over to management and retiring as a corporate vice president. His proudest career accomplishments were the teams that he helped develop and lead and the mentoring he provided to younger managers.
Although Charlie grew up in New Jersey, North Carolina continued to feel like home. After retirement, Charlie returned, moving to Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, NC. There he enjoyed fishing, boating, and developing his woodworking skills. Charlie also volunteered for charitable and civic organizations throughout the county and held leadership positions with many of them. He was President of the Albemarle Plantation Homeowners Association, Commodore of the Osprey Yacht Club, President of the Rotary Club of Hertford, a Trustee of the College of the Albemarle, a board member of the Chowan Hospital Foundation, Chair of the Staff-Parish Relations Committee at Hertford United Methodist Church, and Chair of the Board of the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County. He also facilitated planning sessions for the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners and the Hertford Savings Bank. Throughout his life, Charlie faced any challenge with a sense of humor, clear-eyed pragmatism, and a bullet list of objectives.
Charlie is survived by Ruth, his wife of 54 years; his son James; daughter Susan; daughter-in-law Amy; son-in-law Liam; three grandchildren, Bailey, Peter, and Kay; and his two sisters Thelma Lea and Lorraine.
A memorial service will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church conducted by his pastor Rev. Gene Tyson on Thursday, January 20 at 2:00 pm. Due to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19, a reception to celebrate Charlie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, PO Box 721, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .