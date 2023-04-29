Charles Michael "Mike" Benton

Charles Michael Benton, known to all as Mike, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023, in South Mills, North Carolina surrounded by family. Born on July 30, 1950, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Charles Wesley Benton and Madeline Dunham Benton, both of whom preceded him in death. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandpa, father-in-law and friend and he leaves behind a loving family, including his devoted wife of fifty-two years, Joy Benton; three daughters, Terra Cornelius (Christopher) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Michelle Benton of Glenhaven, California, and Heidi Delaney (Mikey) of South Mills, North Carolina; and grandchildren Wesley Cartwright, Madelynn Benton, and Madyson Delaney. He also considered his dogs as his family. Mike's life was marked by service and dedication, both to his country and his community. He began his career as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force (“Aim High”), where he proudly served during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force, Mike continued his work as an aircraft mechanic with the US Coast Guard Aircraft & Supply Center, providing vital support to the men and women who serve our nation. In addition to his professional achievements, Mike was an active and valued member of several organizations. He was a member of the Patriot Guard, a group of motorcycle riders who honor fallen military heroes, first responders, and honorably discharged veterans. His commitment to service and camaraderie was further demonstrated by his involvement with the 3rd Mason Star in the West Lodge 33 of North Dakota, where he was a respected and beloved member. Throughout his life, Mike was known for his loving, kind, and thoughtful nature. He had a special ability to make everyone around him feel welcome and at ease, and his warm presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Mike's legacy of love, service, and kindness will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be in Mike’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66676 (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/) or to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (https://t2t.org/ ). Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Benton family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
