Charles Paul Wehnes

Charles Paul "Charlie" Wehnes, 75, of Hertford, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, following a 20 month battle with cancer. Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York on September 11, 1947, he attended Hempstead High School, Hempstead, NY, and later graduated from Hofstra University in June of 1968. Charlie was employed with N.Y Telephone Company, AT&T, and Verizon, retiring after many years of service as Director of Regulatory Implementation. Charlie dearly loved his family, friends, his boat and fishing, and his beautiful garden. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Jerada; his four children, Tara Matthews (Charles) of Rye, NY, Charles Corin Wehnes of Boston, MA, Erik Wehnes of Virginia Beach, VA, and Melissa Valenti (Michael) of Patterson, NY; a brother, Tim Wehnes (Debbie) of Summerfield, FL; and his five grandchildren, Brandt Matthews of Rye, Hadley Matthews Mitchem (James) of London, England, Olivia Wehnes of San Diego, CA, and Gian Luca and Isabella Valenti, both of Patterson. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church, 207 N. Broad Street, Edenton. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, October 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center who took such good care of Charlie and showed him such compassion and affection throughout his many procedures. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
