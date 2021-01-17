Dr. Charles Reid passed away December 18, 2020 at his residence in Clewiston, FL. A native of Elizabeth City, he was born July 4, 1925 to the late George Reid and Fannie (Casey) Reid. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother George E. Reid, a sister Jean R. Farmer and a brother- in -law Douglas (Tick) Farmer. He is survived by his wife Jean, son Eddie Reid (Cathy), daughter Cathy Hooks, granddaughter Olivia Hooks all of Clewiston, FL. ,and a niece, Diane (Farmer) Phelps (Gary) of Roper NC. After graduating from Elizabeth City High School, Dr. Reid attended Kansas State University where he earned his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree. For the next 50 years, Dr. Reid practiced veterinary medicine in FL. He specialized in Bovine Husbandry,. Upon his retirement, Dr. Reid turned his interest to sugar cane farming and did so until his death. Dr. Reid worked with the FAA and was a member of the Brahma Breeders Assoc. A memorial service was held in Clewiston, December 22, 2020.
