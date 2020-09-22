Charles Sawyer

Charles Ralph Sawyer
SOUTH MILLS - Charles Ralph Sawyer, age 88, of South Mills, joined his beloved wife Marion, in their eternal heavenly home September 19, 2020. Cherished members of Corinth Baptist Church of Elizabeth City, NC, he and Marion, started the Children's Church Program in the early 1990s.
Ralph was a kind and generous man, always thoughtful in word and deed. He worked with his son on the fish farm until falling ill just this summer.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Mack Leon and Lydia Jones Sawyer and brother, David Sawyer.
He is survived by two children, Robin Forbes (Wilton) and Gary Sawyer (Diane); four grandchildren, Amanda Dodson (Kevin), Stephanie Forbes (Eddy), Bethanie Koehler (Chris), Alan Sawyer (Alyssa); five great-grandchildren, Blake Greico, Tatum Greico, Landon Dodson, Kayleigh Forbes, and Isaac Johnson; a brother, Everett Sawyer; and two sisters, Joyce Medlin and Mary Sue Roach.
A private ceremony will be held for immediate family officiated by Pastor Lee Johnson. Because of his love for children, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P. O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360 or online at www.bchfamily.org . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.