Charles T. Childress, Sr.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Charles “Charlie” Childress, Sr., age 84, of Moyock, NC, passed on March 17, 2023, in the loving care of his support team at the Currituck House Memory Center. Charlie was born in Norfolk, VA and grew up in the Glenrock area where he met the love of this life, Carolyn Newberry Childress. Charlie had an entrepreneur’s heart, seeing potential and opportunity around every corner; eventually retiring from the National Cash Register in Norfolk, VA. He and Carolyn traveled, loved participating in church activities, such as singing in the choir, numerous outreach programs, and Meals-on-Wheels. He never met a “stranger” and brought much laughter to the world. In addition, Charlie loved sailing the waters surrounding their retirement home in Hertford, NC. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Carolyn; sons, Charles “Tommy” Childress (Lisa) of Virginia Beach, VA and John “Barry” Childress (Becky) of Martin, TN; grandchildren, Michelle Boyes (Todd), Josh Childress (Lisa), and Kristen, Kelly Rose, and Rachel Childress; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Boyes, and Gianna and Gabriella Childress. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Oliver, and Mary Davis Childress, as well as his brother, William “Skeeter” Childress. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or https//act.alz.org/donate. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Childress Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
