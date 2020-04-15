Charles Tynch, Jr.

Charles Spurgeon Tynch, Jr.
EDENTON - Charles Spurgeon Tynch, Jr., 85, of 417 Harris Landing Road, Edenton, NC, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in his home where he was being cared for by his family.
Mr. Tynch was born in Chowan County on October 3, 1934, and was the son of the late Charles Spurgeon Tynch, Sr. and Thelma Goodwin Tynch. A retired commercial fisherman and farmer, he loved his family, working, and Tynch Town. A member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church for 75 years, he was a charter member of Unit 3 of the Edenton-Chowan Rescue Squad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Dean Tynch; a sister, Betty Asbell; and a brother, Carroll Tynch.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ruby Hassell Tynch; a daughter, Lorrie Tynch Byrum and husband Russell of Edenton; four sons, Wayne Tynch and wife Rhonda, Charles Edward Tynch and wife Dawn, and Neal Tynch and wife Michelle, all of Edenton, and Michael Tynch and wife Sandra of Wilmington; three sisters, Mabel McGann of Bowie, MD, Jeanette White of Colerain, and Marjorie Fulghum of Newport News, VA; three brothers, Stanley Tynch, Aubrey Tynch, and Ricky Tynch, all of Edenton; 12 grandchildren, Shayne Byrum, Willie Byrum, Allen Tynch, Callie Tynch, Jeremy Pickell, Bethany Tynch, C.J. Tynch, Scott Tynch, Owen Dyer, Ruby Jo Tynch, Olivia Tynch and Abigail Tynch; four great-grandchildren, Holly Rome, Ella Byrum, and Gaige and Gracie Tynch; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the Tynch Family Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.