Charles Watts

Charles F. Watts
ELIZABETH CITY - Charles Fredrick Watts, age 79, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home. Born in Roper, NC on January 10, 1942 to the late Charles Julian Watts and Elise Tuten Watts, he was the husband of Dianne Nixon Watts for fifty-nine years. Charles was a man of many talents and interests. A very artistic man, he was a musician, an archaeological enthusiast, enjoyed building model ships, and sailing/kayaking. Above all else, he was a man of God and a long time member of Pearl Street Pentecostal Church. Charles was a retired civil service Aircraft Mechanic with the Aircraft Repair and Supply Center.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Candee Watts and Michelle Johnson (Troy) all of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Brandon Dail (Mallory) also of Elizabeth City, NC; his grandchildren, Sara Danielle Craig (Jared) of New Bern, NC, Jackson Cooper (Bailey) of Norfolk, VA, Troy Crouse, Marlee Johnson, Blake Johnson and Bryce Dail, all of Elizabeth City, NC; great-grandchildren, Natalie, James, Libby, and Clara Craig, all of New Bern, NC; and his brothers Terry Watts and Eugene Watts, both of Elizabeth City.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jason Wise and Pastor Rick Lowery officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Watts family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.