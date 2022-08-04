Charlie Edward Price

Mr. Charlie Edward Price, age 94 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Masks are preferred to be worn by the family. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, three sons, Charles Price (Valeria) of Houston, TX, John Price (Ingrid) of Wilmington, DE, and Stephen Price (Yolanda) of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Jason Price (Bianca), Jeseka Price, Melody Price, John Price, Jr., Kimberly Price, Dante Price, Stephen Price, Jr., Ashley Boone, Breana Boone, and Kiara Boone; great-grandchildren, Jason Price, Jr., Blair Price and Preston Price; siblings, Edith Barnett of Elizabeth City, NC and Madison Price of Durham, NC; sister-in-law, Hermenia Price of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

