...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mr. Charlie Edward Price, age 94 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Masks are preferred to be worn by the family. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, three sons, Charles Price (Valeria) of Houston, TX, John Price (Ingrid) of Wilmington, DE, and Stephen Price (Yolanda) of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Jason Price (Bianca), Jeseka Price, Melody Price, John Price, Jr., Kimberly Price, Dante Price, Stephen Price, Jr., Ashley Boone, Breana Boone, and Kiara Boone; great-grandchildren, Jason Price, Jr., Blair Price and Preston Price; siblings, Edith Barnett of Elizabeth City, NC and Madison Price of Durham, NC; sister-in-law, Hermenia Price of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.