Charlie Elliott, Sr.

Charlie Hubert Elliott, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Charlie Hubert Elliott, Sr. age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Citadel Nursing Center.
A native of Perquimans County, he was born November 25, 1928 to the late Anthony
Benjamin Elliott and Gladys Jordan Elliott and was the husband of the late Mary Elizabeth Williams Elliott.
He retired as a
supervisor with the N. C.
Department of Transportation.
He is survived by three sons, Charlie H. Elliott, Jr. and wife Anna of AL, Calvin "Brent" Elliott and wife Cynthia of Hertford, NC and Daniel "Danny" C. Elliott of Edenton, NC; eight grandchildren, Charlie H. Elliott III, Calvin Elliott, Jr., Stephen Elliott, Clay Elliott, Emily Elliott, Ryan Elliott, Irina Elliott, and Maiia Elliott; and five great grandchildren, Andrew, Griffon, Makenzi, Liam and Caleb.
He was preceded in death by six sisters and nine brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Walter Byrum. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Elliott family.