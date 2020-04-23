Charlie L. Freeman, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Charlie L. Freeman, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 3:00 pm. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Due to Covid-19 guidelines please contact funeral home for attendance. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.
Charlie L. Freeman, Jr. leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Jewel Perry; sons, Gilbert Freeman, Talbot Freeman, Quincy Freeman (Anita) and Kenyon Freeman; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Rita Munden (Walter) and Stephanie Blount (William); brother, Everett Freeman (Cheryl); special friend, Dimples; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Freeman family.