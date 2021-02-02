Charlie T. Thomas

Charlie Tillman Thomas, 78, of 1032 Macedonia Road, died Friday, January 29, 2021 in his home where he was surrounded by his family. Mr. Thomas was born in Lee County on February 17, 1942, and was one of six children born to the late Louis Tillman and Stella O’Quinn Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Stewart. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served for four years in the United States Air Force. In earlier years, he worked as a North Carolina Highway Patrolman, before lateraling over to the NC Department of Motor Vehicles where he retired as an Inspector. After retirement, he enjoyed the time and friendships made while working at the Hancock site of Chowan Disposal, and with Waff Contracting. He was a member of Edenton Baptist Church and the Advance Ruritan Club. Surviving is his daughter, Amanda Thomas Gibbs, her husband, Jonathan, and their daughters, (the apples of his eyes), Sophie Grace and Zoe Alaina, of Edenton. Also surviving are two sisters, Barbara Norris of Broadway and Glenda Black of Lillington; and two brothers, Johnnie Thomas of Hickory and Troy Thomas of Broadway. A private service is planned for the family. At a later time he will inurned on the family plot at Cool Springs United Methodist Church in Harnett County, where military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to remember Charlie, contributions may be made to the Edenton branch of the SECU, in care of Paul Clifton, 101 Mexico Road, Edenton, NC 27932, where a college fund is being established for Sophie and Zoe. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
