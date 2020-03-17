Charlie Gilbert White, Sr.
PLYMOUTH - Charlie Gilbert White, Sr., 85, of Plymouth died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.
Born March 9, 1935 in Pasquotank County he was the son of the late Louis White and Nettie Davis White and was preceded in death by his sisters, Lena Bray and Dolly Chamberlin; brother, Louis White. Charlie was a retired millwright with Weyerhaeuser Corporation and member of Plymouth Church of Christ. After his retirement he enjoyed woodworking in his shop and spending time with family.
His family includes his wife, Katie W. White of Plymouth, N.C.; daughter, Diane W. Phelps of Plymouth, N.C.; sons, Charlie G. White, Jr. and wife Wendy and Louis E. White and wife Vanessa both of Plymouth, N.C.; sisters, Alice Bailey and Marie Overton both of Elizabeth City, N.C.; brother, Harold White of Elizabeth City, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandi Spiewak and husband Thad, Alex White, Shelbi White, Paige Keselowski and husband Brad, Tyler White and wife Chelsea, Cristy Adcock and husband Dustin, Paul Phelps and wife Julie; great grandchildren, Austin, Chase, Scarlett, Autumn, Christian, Colyn, Katie, Owen and Sumer; great-great grandchild, Kayleigh.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Plymouth Church of Christ with Bob Moulden and Jay Hardison officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Plymouth Church of Christ and other times at the residence.
Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maitlandfuneralhome.com.