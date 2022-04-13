Charlotte Marie Brinson Cohen 56, entered into eternal rest on April 7, 2022 with her family and friends by her side. Charlotte fought a long hard battle with cancer. Charlotte is a longtime resident of Hertford, NC. She was born in Newport News,Virginia but found her home here in Hertford. Charlotte loved cleaning cottages at the beach and eventually started her own local cleaning business. She loved her animals, plants and being in computer chat rooms and making new friends all over the world. But most of all, she loved her family. Her family and friends will remember her most for her kind soul and caring heart. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, William G. Cohen; son, Anthony Cohen( Jade Allen Cohen); and a grandson, Carson Lloyd Cohen; Sister, Barbara Ann DeMoss and brothers, William Borron (Denise) and Scott Borron (Annette) all from Richmond, Va and sister, Wanda K. Wilson (Charlie) from Hertford; a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many other family members and longtime friends. Charlotte will be greatly missed and there are no good-byes only “Til we meet again” in eternity. Family would like to thank Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations for their services and support. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date
