Cheryl S. Glascoe
HERTFORD - Cheryl Shuey Glascoe, 62, of 186 Hemlock Street, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in her home where she was surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Glascoe was born in Pasquotank County on November 28, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Warren C. Shuey and Lorraine Murphy Shuey Lamb. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she had retired as retail manager.
Surviving are her husband of 34 years, John Timothy Glascoe; two daughters, Amanda Byrum and husband, Kevin, of Carrollton, VA, and Heather Deptola and husband, Edward Jr., of Jacksonville; a sister, Laurinda Ferrell and husband, Roger, of Elizabeth City; a brother, Raymond Shuey of Hertford; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Daniel, Dylan, Edward III, and Cassandra; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Bailee.
Due to the mandated restrictions and health precautions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for the family on Saturday in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Friends may join the family at the residence beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
